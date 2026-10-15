Court Finds FCC’s Broadband Funding Vehicle Violates a 1945 Federal Law
The agency violated the Government Corporation Control Act when it created the Universal Service Fund’s administrator, judges ruled
The agency violated the Government Corporation Control Act when it created the Universal Service Fund’s administrator, judges ruled
The study found that pricing and customer support shape ISP satisfaction
Wi-Fi empowers cable providers to challenge traditional carriers
The state is reporting new progress in its effort to expand rural internet access
The company said lawsuits over its China ties were attempts to block its request for a waiver from the Trump administration’s foreign router ban