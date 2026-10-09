USF Working Group ‘Getting Closer and Closer’ to Discussion Draft

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2026 – Lawmakers are making progress on draft legislation to update an $8 billion-per-year telecom subsidy, a Congressional aide said Friday.

A bipartisan working group with members from both chambers of Congress has been working for years to update the Universal Service Fund, which is supported by fees on a shrinking pool of voice revenue.

“I can confidently say that we are moving the process forward, that we are meeting regularly as a working group,” said Carmen Scurato, a top policy advisor to Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., a leader of the group. “We are really looking at the details and we’re getting closer and closer to getting a discussion draft together.”

She spoke at the Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition’s AnchorNets show in Arlington, Va.

She didn’t say which industries lawmakers were considering tapping for future contributions ’, but said they were working on the issue. Broadband providers and big tech companies, two powerful industries in Washington, have been pointing the finger at each other.

“It is something that we are very actively looking into,” she said.

Lawmakers have shown preliminary draft language to interested stakeholders, according to a person familiar with the matter.

In April, a staffer for Deb Fischer, R-Neb., who’s also leading the working group, told stakeholders lawmakers were aiming to circulate a discussion draft this summer.

Marcus Maher, a senior legal advisor to Federal Communications Commissioner Olivia Trusty, said on the same panel that the agency was looking forward to Congressional guidance on the issue. He said contribution reform “has proved challenging over the years” at the agency.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has supported including tech companies in the mix.

Former FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel told the working group in 2024 that she was wary of tapping ISPs or big tech, fearing fees would be passed down to consumers. She suggested digital advertisers.

Under Carr, the FCC has also been reviewing each of its four USF programs, with the aim of updating them where necessary and rooting out fraudulent or unnecessary payments.

That’s led to some consternation from SHLB and others, particularly over the E-Rate program. It spends about $2.5 billion annually subsidizing internet discounts and networking gear for schools and libraries.

The FCC asked commenters whether the program should be sunset or limited to rural areas, given the expansion of broadband access since USF programs were stood up in 1996. SHLB has been mobilizing comments from schools and others opposing rolling back funding.

Maher said he saw the inquiry as “setting out the questions the FCC will be called upon to answer.” He said it would be helpful to have as much input as possible from stakeholders to inform the agency’s decisions about E-Rate’s future.