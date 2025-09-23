Dashboards Shed Light Into BEAD Deployment Progress

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2025 – As the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program advances, dashboards from Connected Nation, NTIA, and Broadband Breakfast offer greater transparency into how states plan to spend their BEAD dollars.

Connected Nation, a Kentucky-based nonprofit focused on broadband mapping and policy, compiles state filings into an interactive BEAD Tracker showing projects, locations served, average costs, and deployment spending.

The tracker highlights fiber’s dominance, with nearly 70 percent of planned connections, while fixed wireless and satellite remain key in rural areas. It also ranks providers by locations served, with SpaceX, Amazon Kuiper, and Comcast among the leaders.

Broadband Breakfast’s State BEAD Dashboard adds detail on state allocations, planned connections by technology, and grant application windows such as the “Benefit of the Bargain” round. The data show stark differences across states: Michigan and Missouri plan more than 80 percent fiber builds, while Colorado, Montana, and South Carolina lean heavily on low-earth orbit satellites.

The NTIA Progress Dashboard provides the official view, tracking which states have filed final BEAD proposals and which remain in draft. As of mid-September, 36 of 56 states and territories had submitted.

Together, the dashboards highlight how states are making different choices on net neutrality, providers, and cost thresholds. For policymakers and the public, they offer a more complete picture of BEAD’s uneven rollout.