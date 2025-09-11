Dateline Ashburn: Data Centers Drive New Energy Disputes in Northern Virginia

💡 Editor’s note: This is the first article in a five-part series by Broadband Breakfast about the security, energy and internet infrastructure issues associated with data centers in Ashburn. Interested in more? Attend the Resilient Critical Infrastructure Summit in Washington on Sept. 18 .

ASHBURN, Sept. 11, 2025 – Just outside our nation’s capital, thousands of metal boxes housing the computer servers that process cloud storage, e-commerce, and artificial intelligence applications sit behind wired fences.

Loudoun County, home to unincorporated Ashburn, was famously known as “Data Center Alley” due to its high concentration of data centers. But the explosive growth of these data centers is placing a significant strain on the region’s energy infrastructure.

And as demand grows, it is raising questions of who will ultimately pay. Dominion has proposed a 14 percent rate increase for residential customers in 2026, citing data center growth and demand from AI expansion.

The scale of demand

Data centers consume enormous amounts of electricity to power servers and run cooling systems.

Loudoun County currently has 199 data centers, with another 117 in development, according to Michael Turner, vice chair of the board of supervisors transportation and land use committee and Ashburn’s district supervisor.