Democratic FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks Retires, Attends Last Meeting

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2025 – Geoffrey Starks, a Democratic Commissioner on the Federal Communications Commission since 2019, announced his retirement Thursday.

“This will be my last open meeting as a commissioner,” Starks said, formally stepping down after announcing his plans in March . “I’ve never forgotten that it is the American people, first and foremost, that I serve.”

Starks used his final remarks to reflect on public service and partnership, saying: “I’m proud of our work together, from industry advocates to nonprofits and public sector advocates as well… This was never about me. It was always about we.”

His departure came just after Starks joined his colleagues in unanimously approving three major rulemakings: A ban on foreign-controlled “bad labs” from certifying telecom equipment; a proposal to identify foreign adversary ownership across licensed communications entities; and a massive satellite spectrum plan that could unlock more than 20,000 megahertz for broadband from space.

“The simplest way to make sure our networks are safe is to keep that equipment out in the first place,” Starks said during the meeting, endorsing the FCC’s national security agenda on his way out.

With Starks’ exit, the FCC shifts from a 2-2 partisan split to a 2-1 Republican majority, leaving Democrat Anna Gomez as the lone member of her party.

“It’s a lot easier for the majority to get their policies put forward,” Gomez told Broadband Breakfast during the press conference following the FCC meeting, “but it’s not gonna stop me from speaking out, and I will do my best to add value in everything that we are doing.”

The question now turns to whether President Donald Trump will nominate a Democrat to replace Starks .

Advocates urged Trump to act swiftly following Starks’ announcement. Alisa Valentin, broadband policy director at Public Knowledge, said in a statement: “The president and the Senate must both urgently work to nominate and confirm a Democratic Commissioner to replace Commissioner Starks and preserve the seat of Commissioner Gomez so the FCC maintains its historic and present bipartisanship.”

A standing ovation for Commissioner Starks

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who was asked Thursday about the president’s removal of Democratic leaders at the Federal Trade Commission in March, said the removal of FCC commissioners is legally allowed.

“The FCC is somewhat differently situated than other agencies,” Carr said.

“The Communications Act, as set by Congress, does not include for-cause removal protections. That goes for everybody who serves on the agency.”

The vulnerability added weight to Gomez’s remarks. She said that she hopes that Congress “follows the legal processes instead of some made up process,” and that “whatever is done, it is done with a scalpel and not a chainsaw.”