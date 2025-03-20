Who Might Replace Geoffrey Starks at the FCC?

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2025 – The future of the Federal Communications Commission is in flux as Commissioner Geoffrey Starks prepares to step down this spring. But the real question isn’t just who will replace him, it’s whether President Donald Trump will honor tradition and nominate a Democratic successor, at all.

Trump has already signaled a willingness to defy independent agency norms. On Tuesday, he removed two Democratic Federal Trade Commission members . That’s just the latest of multiple attempts to expand executive oversight over independent regulatory bodies, including the FCC.

Now, some officials believe Trump may refuse to fill Starks’ seat, or select a Democrat more aligned with his administration’s telecom priorities, breaking with the long-standing tradition of allowing the Senate minority leader to help choose the nominee.

The FCC, under Chairman Brendan Carr, has signaled its intent to eliminate “outdated” policies , and Carr’s Project 2025 chapter notes that the practice of letting the Senate minority leader help pick a nominee is “not required by law.”

Who’s In The Running?

While there’s no clear front-runner, several names have emerged as potential Democratic replacements for Starks:

Didier Barjon – A longtime tech and telecom aide to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer , D-N.Y., Barjon’s close ties to the Senate leader make him a strong contender.

– A longtime tech and telecom aide to Senate Minority Leader , D-N.Y., Barjon’s close ties to the Senate leader make him a strong contender. Parul Desai – As a former senior policy advisor to the FCC, and current Democratic Chief Counsel for the Communications and Technology Subcommittee within the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Desai has a history of working on broadband policy, net neutrality, and consumer protection.

– As a former senior policy advisor to the FCC, and current Democratic Chief Counsel for the Communications and Technology Subcommittee within the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Desai has a history of working on broadband policy, net neutrality, and consumer protection. David Goldman – As SpaceX’s current director of satellite policy, Goldman’s nomination would signal a shift toward prioritizing satellite and wireless spectrum policy.

– As SpaceX’s current director of satellite policy, Goldman’s nomination would signal a shift toward prioritizing satellite and wireless spectrum policy. Narda Jones – A former chief of staff to then-FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel , Jones would represent continuity for Democratic regulatory priorities.

– A former chief of staff to then-FCC Chairwoman , Jones would represent continuity for Democratic regulatory priorities. Angie Kronenberg – The former president of INCOMPAS, Kronenberg has deep experience advocating for broadband competition and affordability.

– The former president of INCOMPAS, Kronenberg has deep experience advocating for broadband competition and affordability. Edward Smith – T-Mobile’s senior vice president of government affairs, Smith’s industry experience could appeal to a pro-business White House.

– T-Mobile’s senior vice president of government affairs, Smith’s industry experience could appeal to a pro-business White House. Asad Ramzanali – A former aide in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy under President Joe Biden and former legislative director to Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif.

Some names once floated as potential contenders now appear less likely to get the nod. Lobbyists said Joey Wender, the new executive director of the Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition, and Phil Murphy, a Senate Communications Subcommittee Democratic aide, have faded from the conversation.

Regardless of what Trump decides, Carr appears poised to secure a Republican majority at the FCC, giving him a freer hand to push through conservative priorities with little dissent.

Starks’ office declined to comment on whether he was pressured to leave the FCC or left voluntarily, adding to speculation about the timing of his departure, which was announced the same day that Democratic FTC commissioners got the boot.

Communications Daily reported that Starks timed the announcement to give Senate Democrats an opportunity to pair his replacement nominee with Republican FCC nominee Olivia Trusty.

According to the report, Starks had been planning his departure since December but was reluctant to step down while it would hand Republicans an immediate FCC majority.