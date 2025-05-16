Democrats Call for Federal Investigation of Starlink

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2025– A few Capitol Hill lawmakers are questioning the ethics of the Trump Administration’s relationship with Elon Musk’s Starlink internet company.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), and Mark Warner (D-Va.) are concerned that Starlink may be levering tariff deals to gain access to nations around the world, they said in letter to the Justice Department Wednesday.

After meeting with Saudi Arabian officials, Musk announced that Starlink will be moving to the area in a limited fashion. “Starlink stands to earn billions of dollars from unlocking access to these new markets,” Warren said in a press release.

The letter was sent to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Acting Director of the Office of Government Ethics Jamieson Greer, White House Designated Agency Ethics Official Scott Gast, and the State Department’s Acting Inspector General Arne Baker.

The letter cited the Washington Post in their claim “that Mr. Musk may be using his official role and his proximity to the President as leverage for his own personal financial benefit.”

The letter also said that “the Trump Administration is explicitly seeking to assist Starlink as the Administration engages in tariff negotiations with multiple countries.”

The senators said they are concerned that Trump and Musk won't stop “even if it comes at the expense of American consumers and the nation’s foreign policy interests.”

Emphasizing the need for American security and trust in the government, the letter urged the State Department Inspector General to “conduct a broad review of the role of the Department in tariff negotiations.”