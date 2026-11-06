Policyband

Deutsche Telekom CEO Says Starlink Mobile Needs to Spend $200 Billion – ‘Welcome to the Party’

‘We always have said that satellite services will not substitute terrestrial service. It’s impossible,’ Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Höttges says

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

9 min read
Deutsche Telekom CEO Says Starlink Mobile Needs to Spend $200 Billion – ‘Welcome to the Party’
Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Höttges
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Mobile: Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Höttges said Elon Musk’s Starlink would need to spend more than $200 billion to become a meaningful competitor to terrestrial wireless networks. Speaking on a Nov. 5 investor call, Höttges dismissed the idea that satellite-based mobile service could replace traditional cellular networks, arguing that bandwidth constraints and indoor coverage challenges make such a scenario unrealistic. Deutsche Telekom is majority owner of T-Mobile US, with a stake of roughly 53%. “We always have said that satellite services will not substitute terrestrial service. It’s impossible,”Höttges said. (More after paywall)

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