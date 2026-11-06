Deutsche Telekom CEO Says Starlink Mobile Needs to Spend $200 Billion – ‘Welcome to the Party’
‘We always have said that satellite services will not substitute terrestrial service. It’s impossible,’ Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Höttges says
‘We always have said that satellite services will not substitute terrestrial service. It’s impossible,’ Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Höttges says
Dozens of civil society and grassroots groups have said they will join the 'Stop Dirty Data Centres' events on Nov. 6-7
Why the hatred over data centers? They haven’t been talking and smiling, even in Texas
The company said it may have to file for bankruptcy if the MBI deal falls through
Discovery is set to last through March 2028