Deutsche Telekom CEO Says Starlink Mobile Needs to Spend $200 Billion – ‘Welcome to the Party’

💡 ■ Cable One Admits Chapter 11 an Option as MBI Battle Escalates

■ Combined Charter-Cox Down 233,000 Broadband Subs in Third Quarter

■ GCI CEO: Starlink Next-Gen LEO Threat at Least a Year Away

■ FCC Pushes Back on MAD’s Court Gambit in Fox 29 License Revocation Dispute

■ USTelecom to New Congress: Big Tech Needs to Kick In to USF

■ Local Leaders Claim FCC Has No Legal Authority to Manage ROW Access

■ SpaceX Partners with Qualcomm to Scale Starlink Mobile Nationwide

■ Gregory Casey Joins WOW! as Director of Government Affairs

■ Sen. Blumenthal Threatens Carr with ‘Alternative Measures’ to Obtain Records

Mobile: Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Höttges said Elon Musk’s Starlink would need to spend more than $200 billion to become a meaningful competitor to terrestrial wireless networks. Speaking on a Nov. 5 investor call, Höttges dismissed the idea that satellite-based mobile service could replace traditional cellular networks, arguing that bandwidth constraints and indoor coverage challenges make such a scenario unrealistic. Deutsche Telekom is majority owner of T-Mobile US, with a stake of roughly 53%. “We always have said that satellite services will not substitute terrestrial service. It’s impossible,”Höttges said. (More after paywall)