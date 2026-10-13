Drone Light Show Industry Urges FCC Not to Classify Its Equipment as ‘Military-Grade’
Manufacturers warned that a rapid shift to U.S.-made equipment could reduce safety because domestic suppliers remain limited.
Manufacturers warned that a rapid shift to U.S.-made equipment could reduce safety because domestic suppliers remain limited.
Competition from 5G is the driver, wireless association says
The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027
Starlink restored critical internet access for medial staff following Hurricane Helene.
TP-Link accounts for a significant portion of the U.S. consumer router market