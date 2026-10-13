Drone Light Show Industry Urges FCC Not to Classify Its Equipment as ‘Military-Grade’

Manufacturers warned that a rapid shift to U.S.-made equipment could reduce safety because domestic suppliers remain limited.

Akshaya Krishnan

Akshaya Krishnan

2 min read
Drone Light Show Industry Urges FCC Not to Classify Its Equipment as ‘Military-Grade’
Drone light show equipment in flight.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2026 - A drone manufacturer is asking federal officials to ensure that toy-like drones are not heavily regulated.  

Representatives of the American Drone Entertainment Coalition met with Federal Communications Commission officials this month to argue that drone light show equipment should not be classified as “military-grade.”

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