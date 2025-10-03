EchoStar Secures Global Rights to 2 GHz Band

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2025 – EchoStar has secured its global rights to the 2 GigaHertz (GHz) spectrum band, the company said Friday. SpaceX is looking to buy EchoStar’s licenses in the band for $17 billion.

EchoStar’s Australian subsidiary completed the International Telecommunication Union’s “bringing back into use” process, reactivating paused usage rights, by operating its Lyra-4 satellite for 90 days from July 3 to Oct. 1.

“This achievement is a critical step in powering next-generation direct-to-device (D2D) services, particularly in rural and regional areas across the globe,” Echostar said in a statement. “Completing the BBIU process means all other operators in overlapping frequencies must coordinate with EchoStar under SIRION-1.”

In the U.S., the Federal Communications Commission ended its probe into EchoStar’s use of its 2 GHz airwaves last month, leaving the company’s rights to the spectrum unencumbered while the SpaceX deal awaits FCC approval. SpaceX would also buy EchoStar’s terrestrial rights to the 2 GHz band and its PCS H-block licenses.

David Goldman, SpaceX’s vice president of satellite policy, said the news was a good sign for the company’s direct-to-cell ambitions.

“It seems wonky, but this announcement is huge for Australians. SpaceX will ultimately see EchoStar’s global S-band rights power its next-gen Starlink Direct to Cell service,” he wrote in an X post . “Completing the BBIU process means all other operators in overlapping frequencies must coordinate with SIRION-1.”

SpaceX is planning a new constellation of satellites, as many as 15,000, to take advantage of EchoStar’s airwaves, which it says will be able to provide service similar to 4G LTE almost anywhere. That would amount to increasing the throughput of its current direct-to-cell satellites by 20 times, the company has said.

The satellite operator would need smartphone manufacturers to buy in and add necessary equipment for future phones to take advantage of EchoStar’s airwaves

SpaceX currently partners with T-Mobile to provide a direct-to-cell service in the U.S. using the carrier’s airwaves. SpaceX has more than 650 direct-to-device satellites for that service currently in orbit.

EchoStar also reached a deal to sell its 3.45 GHz and 600 MHz licenses to AT&T in August for $23 billion, bringing in a total of $40 billion for much of the satellite operator’s licenses.

The two major sales were an effort to resolve FCC inquiries that jeopardized its licenses. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr argued the company wasn’t putting its licenses to enough use. Now that they’ve been reached, analysts expect EchoStar to liquidate its remaining holdings – Verizon was reportedly in talks to acquire the company’s AWS-3 licenses.

While EchoStar is set to decommission its towers, its Boost Mobile customers will still be served by EchoStar’s 5G core, operated largely on AT&T infrastructure.