EU Forces Google to Share Search Data and Open Android to Rival AI Companies
By January 2027, Google must share anonymized search data with rivals.
Associated Press
— 2 min read
BRUSSELS, July 16, 2026 (AP) — The European Union issued two new rules for Google on Thursday to force it to share search data and open up its Android operating system to rival AI companies.
In the latest attempt to rein in tech behemoths' deep control of the digital economy, the EU said it will support innovation and diversity in the field by enabling fair access to AI features on Android devices and search engines.
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