FCC Approves 7,500 More Starlink Gen2 Satellites

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission on Friday approved SpaceX’s request to launch an additional 7,500 of its Starlink Gen2 satellites, bringing the total allowed Gen2 constellation to 15,000.

The agency also granted the company’s request to operate in additional spectrum bands and to operate at higher power in other bands between 10.7-30 GigaHertz (GHz), pending the completion of an existing FCC rulemaking where the question is being considered.

“We grant this waiver subject to the completion of and rules adopted in the pending rulemaking,” the agency wrote in its order . “SpaceX must bring its operations into compliance with any new rules upon the effective date of those rules. To address claims that SpaceX’s operations in exceedance of the [power] limits could cause interference to [geostationary orbit satellite] networks, we condition SpaceX’s operations to ensure GSO operators are protected.”

Geostationary satellite companies like SES, which share the spectrum the FCC is considering allowing higher power in, have opposed the move, fearing interference from the stronger signals.

The extra airwaves the FCC granted access to were 14.5-14.8 GHz, 17.3-17.8 GHz, 51.4-52.4 GHz, 92.0-94.0 GHz, 94.1-95.0 GHz, 95.0-100.0 GHz, 102.0-109.5 GHz, and 111.8-114.25 GHz for Earth-to-space communications and 18.6-18.8 GHz for space-to-Earth. SpaceX will have to comply with existing, lower power limits in the 17.3-17.8 GHz band and coordinate with incumbents.

SpaceX has said the additional spectrum and higher power will dramatically improve its satellite broadband service. The FCC agreed.

“SpaceX seeks to operate in additional, contiguous spectrum in order to achieve symmetrical download and upload speeds, thus enabling fiber-like service for American consumers and bandwidth-intensive applications for American businesses in rural areas,” the agency wrote. “SpaceX commits to operating on an unprotected and non-interference basis and has designed its satellite system to permit sharing with other present and future operators of these bands.”

The company is controlled by Elon Musk, but is reportedly planning to go public in 2026. As of Monday it had more than 5,000 Gen2 satellites currently in orbit, according to astronomer Jonathan McDowell.

“This FCC authorization is a game-changer for enabling next-generation services,” FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said in a statement. “By authorizing 15,000 new and advanced satellites, the FCC has given SpaceX the green light to deliver unprecedented satellite broadband capabilities, strengthen competition, and help ensure that no community is left behind.”

Based on tentative bidding results, SpaceX is set to serve the most locations of any ISP under the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program after new Trump administration rules that made it easier for satellite providers to compete for funding.

The agency’s release said the “decision today benefited in particular from the work and collaboration provided by the Commerce Department and NTIA.”

The order also allows SpaceX satellites to use lower orbits, down to 340 kilometers, and provide direct-to-cell service outside the United States. The company is seeking approval for a separate 15,000-satellite constellation that would provide upgraded direct-to-cell service in the U.S. using spectrum it’s purchasing from EchoStar .

Astronomers have expressed alarm about additional satellites interfering with their research, both via radio communications and by reflecting sunlight. The FCC said the company’s coordination with NASA and the National Science Foundation, plus efforts to direct its satellites’ reflections away from Earth, were enough to assuage the scientists’ concerns.

“While we authorize SpaceX to deploy additional satellites, we find that the SpaceX’s commitments and actions taken to work with Federal agencies and the astronomy community to coordinate and mitigate the impacts of its Gen2 Starlink constellation continue to be sufficient to resolve concerns raised on the prior record,” the agency wrote.