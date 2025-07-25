FCC Approves Skydance–Paramount Merger Amid ‘Back-Door’ Deal Allegations

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2025 – In a 2–1 vote Thursday, the Federal Communications Commission cleared Paramount’s $8 billion merger with Skydance Media, capping months of high-stakes negotiations and political drama.

Republican Chairman Brendan Carr and Commissioner Olivia Trusty voted to approve the deal, while Democratic Commissioner Anna Gomez dissented , lambasting Paramount’s decision to settle President Trump’s lawsuit as a “cowardly capitulation.”

The stamp of approval from the FCC comes after months of turmoil revolving around Trump’s legal battle with “60 Minutes,” the crown jewel of Paramount-owned broadcast network CBS. With the specter of the Trump administration potentially blocking the hard-fought deal with Skydance, Paramount earlier this month agreed to pay a $16 million settlement with the president.

Critics of the settlement denounced it as a veiled bribe to appease Trump, amid rising alarm over editorial independence overall. Further outrage also emerged after CBS said it was canceling Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” just days after the comedian sharply criticized the parent company’s settlement on air. Paramount cited financial reasons, but big names both within and outside the company have questioned those motives.

In addition to the $16 million settlement, Trump claimed in a Truth Social post Tuesday that Paramount will give him $20 million in programming time.

“BREAKING NEWS! We have just achieved a BIG AND IMPORTANT WIN in our Historic Lawsuit against 60 Minutes, CBS, and Paramount,” Trump’s post read. “Paramount/CBS/60 Minutes have today paid $16 Million Dollars in settlement, and we also anticipate receiving $20 Million Dollars more from the new Owners, in Advertising, PSAs, or similar Programming, for a total of over $36 Million Dollars.”

FCC commissioners weigh in

Before the FCC voted on the merger Thursday evening, Broadband Breakfast pressed Commissioner Anna Gomez on whether the Commission would investigate a “back-door” arrangement reportedly promising Trump additional programming time, following the FCC’s July Open Meeting .

After pausing for several seconds, Gomez responded:

“The Commission’s action on this merger should not actually take into account the complaints against CBS, the lawsuit against CBS, or any such settlement against CBS,” she said.

Paramount has “pushed out executives in their news division,” Gomez said, citing executive producer of 60 Minutes Bill Owens resignation in April. “They are providing the President with millions of dollars in a complaint that is completely baseless , that is against the public interest,” she continued. “That is the only thing that this Commission should consider as it looks at this transaction–not the substance of the lawsuit in and of itself,” she said.

In a statement accompanying the deal's approval, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr hailed the merger as an opportunity to bring more balance to “once-storied” CBS.

“Americans no longer trust the legacy national news media to report fully, accurately, and fairly. It is time for a change,” Carr said.

The network has taken several actions that many see as attempts to gain favor with FCC’s Chairman, including by promising to disband Paramount’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs.

FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty voiced strong support for the Paramount–Skydance merger, calling it “a win for American jobs, American storytelling, and the principle that markets, not Washington, should decide the future of our industries.”

Sens. Warren, Sanders, Wyden demand answers from Skydance

A Monday letter from Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., to Skydance Media CEO David Ellison demanded answers about the supposed deal.

“These reports raise fresh questions about corruption in the Trump Administration and President Trump’s willingness to accept payments from entities with significant policy interests before agencies he controls,” the letter read.

“To understand the nature of any payments to President Trump, and whether these payments comply with our nation’s anti-bribery laws, we ask that you answer the following questions by August 4, 2025.”

The letter questioned a potential side deal between Paramount and Trump, the cancelling of The Late Show with Colbert, and whether Skydance trains its staff or executives on complying with laws related to public corruption.

Wyatte Grantham-Philips and Michael Liedtke of the Associated Press contributed to this report.