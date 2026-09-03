Olivia Trusty

FCC Commissioner Trusty Outlines Four Principles for Communications Policy

Trusty emphasized the importance of infrastructure investment, competition, regulatory flexibility, and international cooperation

Kate Keith

Kate Keith

3 min read
FCC Commissioner Trusty Outlines Four Principles for Communications Policy
Photo of FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty from X.

WASHINGTON Sept. 3, 2026 – Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Olivia Trusty outlined four broad principles she said should guide communications policy as technology and digital markets continue to evolve.

Speaking Sept. 1 at the 21st International Regulatory Workshop in Cartagena, Colombia, Trusty emphasized the importance of infrastructure investment, competition, regulatory flexibility and international cooperation.

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