FCC Opens 6 GHz Band to Higher-Power, Outdoor Devices

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday opened the 6 GigaHertz (GHz) band of radio frequency spectrum up a new class of unlicensed devices.

Agency Chairman Brenden Carr noted the adopted order will allow geofenced variable powered devices increased access to the 6 GHz band in response to a predicted growth of emerging technologies like high powered Wi-Fi, augmented and virtual reality, short range hotspots, automation, indoor navigation and artificial intelligence wearable goods that are already coming to market.

“This next generation of Wi-Fi will offer blazing fast speeds, massive capacity and better power efficiency, this is a big deal,” said Carr. “We keep the 6 GHz band moving forward as a platform for America’s wireless leadership and technological dynamism. Our consumers, our economy, and our innovators will be better off for it.”

The new devices will operate within a specific “geo-fenced” area, restricted from operating on certain frequencies in exclusion zones to protect incumbent users in the unlicensed band.

FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, a Democrat, added that the FCC has gradually opened up space to consumer products in the band and that this action took the next step to propel innovation and support a growing market.

Stephanie Joyce, senior vice president and chief of staff of the Computer and Communication Industry Association, the trade group that that represents tech giants like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, supported the decision.

“The FCC should be commended for delivering on America’s shared goal of maximizing our use of wireless spectrum,” Joyce said in a statement. “This order will fuel the services that power gaming, education, healthcare, and workforce development”.

Other industry and consumer groups support the order and say it will increase innovation, Wi-Fi capability and efficient use of spectrum resources.

Fout other orders were adopted unanimously.

Among them, the FCC moved to strengthen reporting and transparency requirements for foreign owned entities that hold or are applying for licenses, grants or permits as a national security measure, and modernized the agency’s telecommunications relay service rules.

Impending shutdown and partisan divides

After the meeting, Carr took additional questions and noted that the FCC was preparing for a potential government shutdown if the Senate is unable to pass the spending package by the end of the week. He hoped that the shutdown could be avoided but that they would continue to operate at some degree for a period of time.

While Gomez supported all of today’s measures, she made a statement against what she saw as a loss of independence at the FCC. She said that decisions at the agency should not be made at the behest of the Trump Administration, but made based upon what was best for consumers.