FCC Rejects Rip-And-Replace Extension Requests

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2026 - The Federal Communications Commission denied requests Tuesday from two entities to extend deadlines under its “rip-and-replace” program, signaling a tougher stance on compliance as a May 8 deadline approaches.

The agency rejected petitions from Waxahachie Independent School District and WorldCell Solutions, which sought additional time to complete removal, replacement, and disposal of covered network equipment.

The decision issued by the FCC’s Wireline Competition Bureau Chief Joseph Calascione states the requests were denied “without prejudice,” meaning the applicants may refile with more detailed justification.

Waxahachie ISD sought to extend its deadline from May 8 to August 8, 2026, while WorldCell requested an extension to August 31. The FCC said neither met the legal standard required for an extension.

The program, established under the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act of 2019, funds providers to remove equipment deemed national security risks.

Under FCC rules, recipients must show delays were “due to no fault of the recipient” and provide detailed, evidence-based support, including mitigation steps and a plan to meet a revised deadline.

The FCC said Waxahachie ISD failed to meet that standard, citing only global RAM shortages without explaining how they prevented completion or what mitigation steps were taken.

WorldCell cited vendor, software, and hardware challenges, but the FCC said the explanation was too general and lacked sufficient documentation.

The agency emphasized that requests lacking sufficient detail will be denied, noting recipients have had funding since 2022. The decision reflects a shift toward stricter enforcement and heightened oversight as a May 8 deadline for priority recipients nears.

The FCC signaled a stricter enforcement approach in March, including audits, tougher documentation requirements, and potential penalties for noncompliance, according to a March 17 FCC enforcement advisory .

“Any recipient that violates program requirements may face significant consequences, including monetary withholdings or recoveries, penalties and forfeitures, being barred from future participation in the program, and being barred from universal service support programs,” the advisory warned.

But the deadline may be unrealistic, industry groups have warned. Permitting delays, supply chain constraints, and labor shortages could hinder completion and risk service disruptions in rural areas, the Competitive Carriers Association warned in February.

Additional funding does not justify delays, the FCC's WCB reiterated Tuesday. Industry challenges must be clearly documented, even as providers cite labor, permitting, and supply chain constraints.