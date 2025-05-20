FCC Report: 94 Percent of Locations Have Broadband Access

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2025 – As of June 2024, about 94 percent of homes and businesses had access to broadband through at least one provider, according to a new report from the Federal Communications Commission.

The agency released Friday its Internet Access Services report , which summarizes data submitted by ISPs on connections and availability.

The number is consistent with internet access reports from the last year – the agency produces them twice annually. Past versions of the report have measured access by units within a broadband serviceable location, like apartments within a building, while Friday’s measured at the location level. The number of unserved units had been declining – it was 8 percent in 2022 and 6 percent in December 2023.

The U.S. has about 127 million residential households, according to the Census Bureau.

The report found that 26 percent of locations had access to only one broadband provider, while the remaining 64 percent had two or three options.

The report did not break out residential versus business locations for its availability metrics, but the FCC found in a more comprehensive marketplace report earlier this year that, as of December 2023, about 5 percent of households lacked terrestrial broadband access and about 29 percent had access to only one provider.

The FCC’s analysis comes after a report from Ookla , which crowdsources speed test data, found that rural households specifically were still lagging in connectivity. The company found that in 32 states, that gap between urban and rural users with high-speed broadband increased in 2024.

The state with the largest gap was Washington, where 68 percent of urban users experienced speeds of at least 100/20 megabits per second, compared to 31 percent of rural users.

“It’s likely the demise of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provided discounted broadband services to more than 23 million low-income U.S. households, contributed to this expansion of the digital divide,” the company wrote.

The FCC also found that fixed broadband connections were increasing, hitting 132.6 million as of June 2024. The share of higher speed connections was also increasing, with 26 percent of those fixed connections advertising speeds of at least 940 megabits per second download, up from 24 percent in December 2023.

Market concentration was much higher at the Census tract level than in the nation overall, although that number ticked up from December 2023.

“These differences suggest that many providers are regional and serve relatively small geographic areas,” the agency wrote.

Mobile lines were also steadily increasing, up to more than 416.1 million from 413.3 million.