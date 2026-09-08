FCC Returns $3.08 Billion to Treasury after Spectrum Auction Pays Off Rip-and-Replace Loan

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2026 - The Federal Communications Commission announced it has returned $3.08 billion to the U.S. Treasury, repaying a loan borrowed in March 2025 to fund the agency’s “Rip-and-Replace” reimbursement program. The early repayment follows a successful spectrum auction in June 2026 that generated $3.572 billion in winning bids.

The Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act created the reimbursement program to help providers remove, replace, and dispose of communications equipment and services. Congress initially appropriated about $1.9 billion, but demand far exceeded supply, forcing the FCC to allocate only roughly 39.5 percent of approved costs.

A December 2024 law, known as the Spectrum and Secure Technology and Innovation Act, authorized the FCC to borrow up to $3.08 billion from the Treasury to cover the shortfall. With auction proceeds now repaying that loan in full, recipients can complete their removal and replacement work without further funding uncertainty.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr credited Auction 113 (AWS-3) for enabling the early payoff. “Betting on the success of Auction 113 was a sound investment,” Carr said, adding that the $3.572 billion in winning bids allowed the FCC to “pay back this loan in full earlier than anticipated.”

The agency says the repaid loan removes a major financial obstacle, helping accelerate project completion timelines by closing a key funding gap for carriers working to remove covered equipment from U.S. communications networks.