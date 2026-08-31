FCC Taking Comment on Verizon-Carolina West Deal as Rural Carrier Plans to Shutter Service
Carolina West is planning to shut down Sept. 30, though opposition is due Oct. 8
Carolina West is planning to shut down Sept. 30, though opposition is due Oct. 8
GCI has expanded 5G service to nine more Southeast Alaska communities, boosting mobile connectivity across the region.
“If E-Rate is not delivering, or worse, if it is hurting students, then it should be curtailed or ended,” O’Rielly says, adding the FCC has the legal authority to pursue reforms.
The trend also reflects a growing tendency for Chinese companies to list shares in Shanghai or Hong Kong rather than New York.
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