Wireless

FCC Taking Comment on Verizon-Carolina West Deal as Rural Carrier Plans to Shutter Service

Carolina West is planning to shut down Sept. 30, though opposition is due Oct. 8

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
FCC Taking Comment on Verizon-Carolina West Deal as Rural Carrier Plans to Shutter Service
Screenshot of Slayton Stewart, CEO of Carolina West Wireless and chairman emeritus at CTIA, at the CTIA 5G Summit in 2023

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2026 – Federal regulators are taking comment on Verizon’s acquisition of Carolina West Wireless’s spectrum, as the rural carrier plans to end service Sept. 30.

That’s two days after comments on the transaction are due. The companies told the Federal Communications Commission that Carolina West would keep its radios online and provide roaming service until the deal cleared agency review and closed.

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