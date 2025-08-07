FCC to Modernize Disaster Reporting System

WASHINGTON, August 7, 2025 – Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr is moving ahead with plans to streamline the agency’s Disaster Reporting System.

On Monday, the FCC voted to begin a review of DIRS, aiming to eliminate unnecessary rules that hinder responders’ efficiency during crises.

“While DIRS reports are valuable, they take time to produce, potentially drawing resources away from responding to an ongoing disaster,” the Commission said.

Established after Hurricane Katrina in 2007 , DIRS is used to streamline communications providers’ process of reporting data on network outages and restoration during disasters. The system was designed to offer a single, comprehensive method for providers to communicate infrastructure status and receive aid.

Currently, once DIRS is activated by the FCC, providers must report their infrastructure status information daily. After DIRS is deactivated, they’re required to submit a final report within 24 hours, describing the infrastructure’s condition and an estimated resolution date for any remaining outages.

This process is now under formal review.

The FCC’s Notice of Proposed Rulemaking seeks to simplify reporting requirements, limit DIRS reporting obligations to facilities-based providers, and eliminate burdensome access requirements, giving federal and state agencies direct access to NORS and DIRS filings.

“The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking begins a thorough review of DIRS to modernize the system for reporting and proposes changes to reduce the reporting burdens providers during disasters, while increasing the utility of the reports,” the FCC stated.

An accompanying Order on Reconsideration was also adopted, clarifying which network outage reporting requirements are suspended during DIRS activations. Further, it preserves the rule requiring outage notifications to 911 and 988 officials during DIRS activations.

Since the item has already been approved, it was crossed off the Aug. 7 agenda for the FCC's Open Meeting.