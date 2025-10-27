FCC to Nearly Double Call Rates for Prison and Jail Inmates

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2025 – The rates incarcerated individuals pay to call home could rise by as much as 83 percent under new rules the Federal Communications Commission expects to approve Tuesday, according to an analysis.

The analysis by Worth Rises, which found that the FCC’s proposal would cut expected family savings nearly in half and reduce call volume by 66 percent, fueled advocacy efforts of the United Church of Christ’s Media Justice Ministry and other public interest groups at the FCC last week.

The coalition met with FCC commissioners ahead of the agency’s Oct. 28 vote to warn the proposal would force families of the incarcerated to pay hundreds of millions more each year to maintain contact with loved ones, undoing hard-won progress Congress mandated through the Martha Wright-Reed Act .