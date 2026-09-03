FCC to Spend About $400 Million to Fund Agency in Fiscal 2026

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission is planning to spend more than $400 million to regulate the nation’s communications sector.

Under an order released on August 27, the FCC said the bulk of the fees will be paid by four broad sectors: phone companies, cable operators, broadcasters, and wireless providers. Interstate telecommunications providers will contribute about $122.7 million, commercial mobile (CMRS) providers about $98 million, and cable/MVPD operators about $68.4 million – together accounting for nearly $288 million of the total.

The remainder is spread across broadcast TV and radio stations, satellite and earth station operators, and other licensees, with broadcasters collectively responsible for roughly $64-65 million and satellite/earth stations adding tens of millions more. The FCC allocates its staff costs across these categories, tying fees to the work that directly benefits each group.

This year, more Media Bureau and Space Bureau expenses are assigned to broadcasters and satellite operators, pushing larger increases onto those industries.

Fees are due by Sept. 24, 2026, through the FCC’s billing system, with a statutory 25% penalty for late payment. In adopting the schedule, the FCC rejected requests to expand the fee base to new categories such as virtual MVPDs like YouTube TV.