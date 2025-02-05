FCC’s Starks Visits L.A. in Response to Wildfires

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2025 – The Federal Communications Commission continues to provide priority attention to providing support to areas impacted by natural disasters.

Commissioner Geoffrey Starks visited Los Angeles on Wednesday “to discuss network performance and recovery efforts” regarding the L.A. fires that burned through the city this January.

Starks met with officials from Cal FIRE, Western Fire Chiefs Association, and AT&T FirstNet to tour the Will Rogers State Beach Incident Command Post, which has been a central hub for emergency officials during the Palisades fire and recovery efforts.

This trip comes after FCC Chairman Brendan Carr visited Western North Carolina Friday to assess the impacts of Hurricane Helene.

Starks discussed in a statement the necessity for natural disaster response.

“As natural disasters grow more frequent and severe, it’s imperative that our networks be resilient, and prepared to perform in even the most challenging circumstances,” he said.

Starks also said he is “committed to leveraging the resources of the FCC to fully restore connectivity and support our collective response to future disasters.”