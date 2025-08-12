Sign in Subscribe
FCC’s Trusty Announces Staff Changes

Marcus Maher to serve as Senior Legal Advisor.

Patricia Blume

Patricia Blume

Photo of FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty at a Senate Committee hearing at the U.S. Capitol on April 9, 2025 from Bonnie Cash/UPI.

WASHINGTON, August 12, 2025 – Newly appointed FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty appears to be settling into her new role, making key staff appointments as she builds out her office.

On Monday, Trusty announced a series of staff changes, including two new additions, one permanent hire, and one departure.

Trusty, confirmed by the Senate on June 17, to succeed former Democratic Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, shifted the balance of the Commission to a 2-1 Republican majority.

Joining her team is Marcus Maher, who will serve as Senior Legal Advisor. He has worked at the FCC for nearly 23 years and will oversee wireline, enforcement, media, and consumer issues. A graduate of Harvard Law School, Maher previously served as Assistant General Counsel in the Office of General Counsel’s Administrative Law Division, where he focused on infrastructure deployment, universal service, and the “Delete, Delete, Delete” proceeding.

Fatimah Brown will also join the Commissioner’s office as Staff Assistant, transitioning from her previous role as administrative assistant in the Space Bureau.

Additionally, William Holloway was named permanent Legal Advisor, continuing his work on wireless, space, and public safety issues. Trusty said  Jessica Kinsey, who served as Acting Legal Advisor during Trusty’s transition, is leaving her office.

Trusty thanked Kinsey for her service during the pivotal early phase of her term.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to Jessica Kinsey for stepping in as Acting Legal Advisor on wireline, enforcement, media, and consumer issues during a critical period of my transition into the agency,” Trusty stated. 

Trusty’s five-year term will run through June 30, 2030.

