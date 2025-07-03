Fiber Company Hit Water Line in Southern Indiana

July 3, 2025 – New Albany, IN, has been struck by the lack of preparation in fiber installations. Lumos, a fiber optic company, hit the marked water line on June 27.

WDRB covered the story, and said the break left the area without water for 6 hours. This failure was followed by a stop-work order that Floyd County put on Lumos, with disasters left behind like in other cities in America. Residents complained of gas leaks , debris left on streets, and a lack of notice before digging.

The first stop work order was issued June 5 following gas leaks, and another stop work order was issued June 30 , three days after the water break. City officials and Lumos have yet to get back to Broadband Breakfast on the matter.

