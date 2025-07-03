Fiber Company Hit Water Line in Southern Indiana
Lumos left New Albany without clean water for 6 hours.
Maggie Macfarlane
July 3, 2025 – New Albany, IN, has been struck by the lack of preparation in fiber installations. Lumos, a fiber optic company, hit the marked water line on June 27.
WDRB covered the story, and said the break left the area without water for 6 hours. This failure was followed by a stop-work order that Floyd County put on Lumos, with disasters left behind like in other cities in America. Residents complained of gas leaks, debris left on streets, and a lack of notice before digging.
The first stop work order was issued June 5 following gas leaks, and another stop work order was issued June 30, three days after the water break. City officials and Lumos have yet to get back to Broadband Breakfast on the matter.
FROM SPEEDING BEAD SUMMIT
Panel 1: How Are States Thinking About Reasonable Costs Now?
Panel 2: Finding the State Versus Federal Balance in BEAD
Panel 3: Reacting to the New BEAD NOFO Guidance
Panel 4: Building, Maintaining and Adopting Digital Workforce Skills