FirstNet Reauthorization Bill Passes House Committee Unanimously

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2026 – House lawmakers from both parties voted unanimously to adopt The First Responder Network Authority Reauthorization Act on Tuesday, forwarding it to the full House Energy and Commerce Committee for consideration.

Absent Congressional reauthorization, the FirstNet Authority will sunset in February 2027. Drafted by Reps. Neal Dunn, F-Fla., and Jennifer McClellan, D-Va., the reauthorization bill, H.R. 7386, would allow the agency to continue through September 2037 , while putting FirstNet under increased control from the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

“This legislation takes an important bipartisan step to ensure that our public safety and community is well equipped and prepared to meet the current and evolving emergency landscape,” McClellan said.

During the Communications and Technology Subcommittee hearing, multiple representatives stressed the importance of FirstNet especially surrounding the importance of public safety and communication in natural disasters.

McClellan also emphasized the bill’s enforcement of NTIA oversight and FirstNet accountability and transparency through required reporting to Congress.

Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., said the bill would provide long-term stability, while “prioritizing reliability, transparency and equity,” especially for rural and tribal communities. He supported the bill due to its key role in addressing “a critical gap” where rural areas and tribal nations lack resources and support.

McClellan also noted that “this bill is not the finished product,” but rather represents a starting point for ongoing communication about what would best support first responders and the public safety community.

“I look forward to working closely with Dr. [Neal] Dunn, the chair, ranking member and the public safety community, so that the final legislation represents the needs and priorities of the first responders who depend on this network in life and death situations,” McClellan said.