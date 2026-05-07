Digital Inclusion

Free Prison Calls Linked to Better Reentry Outcomes

Researchers said eliminating communication fees increased family contact and reduced financial strain.

Georgina Mackie

Georgina Mackie

3 min read
Free Prison Calls Linked to Better Reentry Outcomes
Photo from Utah Department of Corrections

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2026 – Free prison and jail phone call policies increased communication between incarcerated people and their families while reducing financial strain and improving reentry outcomes, according to a report released Thursday.

The report by prison reform nonprofit Worth Rises examined prison systems and local jails that eliminated fees for phone calls and other communication services.

Researchers analyzed data from six prison systems and more than a dozen jail systems and interviewed incarcerated people, family members, correctional staff, and formerly incarcerated people.

Post tagged in
Digital Inclusion Worth Rises Inc. Critical Connections: The Power of Free Communication in Prisons and Jails Justin Oles California Connecticut Massachusetts Minnesota New York Martha Wright-Reed Just and Reasonable Communications Act.

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