Free Prison Calls Linked to Better Reentry Outcomes

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2026 – Free prison and jail phone call policies increased communication between incarcerated people and their families while reducing financial strain and improving reentry outcomes, according to a report released Thursday.

The report by prison reform nonprofit Worth Rises examined prison systems and local jails that eliminated fees for phone calls and other communication services.

Researchers analyzed data from six prison systems and more than a dozen jail systems and interviewed incarcerated people, family members, correctional staff, and formerly incarcerated people.