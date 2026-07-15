Frontier Airlines to Offer Starlink for In-Flight Wi-Fi

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2026 – Frontier Airlines’s parent company has struck a deal to offer Starlink broadband on its flights.

Indigo Partners expects to install Starlink terminals on more than 1,000 aircraft across the five airlines it owns. Frontier said in a Tuesday release the first of its Starlink-equipped planes would fly in early 2027.

Those would be the first in the U.S. to offer the service “through a new system managed directly by Starlink,” Frontier said in a release.

“Beyond enhancing the customer experience, Starlink will provide gate-to-gate connectivity for Frontier’s pilots, flight attendants, maintenance teams, and ground operations, enabling improved operational performance and more seamless customer service,” the company said.

Other major U.S. operators like American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and Alaska Airlines have also struck deals with SpaceX to offer the company’s satellite broadband service.

A June 2025 Ookla report found Starlink’s low-Earth orbit constellation performed better than in-flight Wi-Fi offered by geostationary satellite operators, topping the research company’s charts with median download speeds of 152 megabits per second. In a more recent study Ookla found Starlink’s median speeds increased over the year.

An exception is Delta Airlines, which has opted to use Amazon Leo, the Starlink competitor the e-commerce giant is working to get off the ground.

Elon Musk, who controls SpaceX, posted on X, which he owns, in May that Delta wanted to use a system that would have made it difficult to use Starlink. Delta denied this and said it went with Amazon in part because of an existing partnership.

The Starlink connectivity is aimed at improving passengers’ experience, Frontier CEO Jimmy Dempsey said in a statement.