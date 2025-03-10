FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson Named Keynote Speaker for Free State Foundation Policy Conference

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2025 - The Free State Foundation announced Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson will be a keynote speaker at the organization's upcoming 17th Annual Policy Conference on March 25.

The conference will discuss current communications and Internet policy issues as well as free market competition, free speech, and the rule of law, focusing on new policy trends emerging from the Trump White House.

Ferguson, a Republican, previously served as solicitor general of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Prior to that position, he served as chief counsel to U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and as a Republican counsel on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. Ferguson was designated Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission by President Trump back in December.

Other speakers include Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, FCC Commissioners Nathan Simington, FTC Commissioner Melissa Holyoak, and former FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, a partner at Searchlight Capital.

Registration is complimentary.