GeoLinks Partners with Intracom Telecom to Advance Secure, High-Speed Fixed Wireless

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2025 – Move over fiber, fixed wireless access wants to become the speed king of the internet.

A global telecommunications solutions provider says it will showcase at an upcoming broadband event a fixed wireless solution that can reach “fiber-like” speeds.

Intracom Telecom offers wireless access, transmission, software, smart city, surveillance, and energy solutions. Together with service provider GeoLinks, they announced the first U.S. live demonstration of GeoLinks’ multi-gig fixed wireless access (FWA) speeds via 29/31GigaHertz licensed spectrum.

Installed atop the Rio Hotel in Las Vegas, Intracom Telecom’s WiBAS G5 Point-to-Multipoint Smart Base Station will showcase “fiber-like, interference-free performance,” a milestone in fixed wireless connectivity, according to a press release .

The companies said the demonstration will give attendees a firsthand look at licensed spectrum’s secure, high-capacity capabilities across diverse environments. Both companies said the project highlights their commitment to expanding broadband access and closing the digital divide.

“[This] marks a turning point for GeoLinks and for the U.S. fixed wireless industry,” said GeoLinks CEO Kevin Hetrick. “Our Las Vegas demonstration with Intracom Telecom showcases the next evolution of fixed wireless: multi-gigabit, interference-free broadband with carrier-grade performance.”

Intracom Telecom USA CEO Kyriakos Vergos said the collaboration “lays the foundation for Wireless Internet Service Providers to serve enterprise, wholesale, and multi-tenant markets with fiber-like performance at a fraction of the cost.”

By combining GeoLinks’ licensed spectrum and hybrid fiber-wireless infrastructure with Intracom Telecom’s WiBAS G5 technology, the companies said they aim to redefine fixed wireless performance.

Intracom Telecom advocated for their use of licensed spectrum, and said it provides built-in security and reliability by using exclusive, FCC-protected frequencies that block interference and unauthorized access, creating a secure, interference-free foundation for next-generation broadband networks.