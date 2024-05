Get a Sneak Peak of the California Broadband Summit on June 5, 2024

Get an early glimpse of the panels, vibe and topics at the California Broadband Summit on Wednesday, June 5.



The countdown is on for the highly anticipated California Broadband Summit on June 5, 2024, where the Golden State's top policymakers, industry leaders and advocates will converge with a shared mission to revolutionize connectivity for all Californians. The event is part of the CalMatters Ideas Festival on June 5-6.

The event on Wednesday, June 5, begins at 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET). Registration for the livestream of the California Broadband Summit and the CalMatters Ideas Festival will be available soon.

For those who can't wait for the event, attend this exclusive preview straight from the event floor in Sacramento with Broadband Breakfast CEO Drew Clark at 9 a.m. PT (12 Noon ET) and get an inside guide to the summit's exciting lineup.

Visit the event program page for details about the California Broadband Summit at the CalMatters Ideas Festival:

California Broadband Summit Program

Panel 1: The California Broadband Moment

As billions flood into broadband development nationwide, California is riding high on this wave, netting $1.86B from the government’s flagship Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program. For the nation’s leading tech hub, how has this pivotal moment unfolded? How does this dovetail with the state’s ongoing initiatives aimed to drive innovation in the technology and telecom sectors?

Patrick Blacklock, Chief Executive Officer, Rural County Representatives of California

Chief Executive Officer, Rural County Representatives of California Marc Blakeman , President, California & Pacific States, AT&T

, President, California & Pacific States, AT&T Tasha Boerner , Assemblymember, California's 77th Assembly District

, Assemblymember, California's 77th Assembly District Carl Guardino , Vice President of Government Affairs and Policy, Tarana Wireless

, Vice President of Government Affairs and Policy, Tarana Wireless Janus Norman , President, California Broadband & Video Association (CalBroadband)

, President, California Broadband & Video Association (CalBroadband) Rob Osborn , Director of Communications Division, California Public Utility Commission

, Director of Communications Division, California Public Utility Commission Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Interlude: Fixing Broadband Affordability and Digital Equity

By popular demand, following the scene-setting panel on "The California Broadband Moment," we'll hear advocates with their ears to the ground (in Sacramento and in Washington) address a key issue on everyone's mind: With the potential demise of the federal government's Affordable Connectivity Program, how will the Golden State react to the crisis in affordability?

Scott Adams , Deputy Director of Broadband and Digital Literacy, California Department of Technology

, Deputy Director of Broadband and Digital Literacy, California Department of Technology Other participants have been invited

Panel 2: California’s Pathbreaking Middle Mile Program

In 2021, California unanimously passed SB 156, earmarking a $6 billion broadband investment to bridge the statewide digital divide. More than half of the funds are funneled towards building open-access, state-owned middle mile networks with high capacity fiber. As this expansive investment fans out across the state, how is California positioned to capitalize on it? What opportunities and potential pitfalls might the state encounter along the way?

Barbara Hayes , Chief Economic Development Officer, Rural County Representatives of California

, Chief Economic Development Officer, Rural County Representatives of California Mark Monroe , Deputy Director, California's Middle Mile Broadband Initiative

, Deputy Director, California's Middle Mile Broadband Initiative Other panelists have been invited

Panel 3: California’s Cost to Build

With one of the country's most extensive highway networks, California must also wrangle with the prickly issue of broadband rights-of-way, which often drive up the cost of deployment. This legal clearance for deploying and maintaining broadband infrastructure along public routes often muddies the waters around broadband expansion plans. Where does the state stand on this issue? Are there still any bottlenecks that need ironing out for seamless broadband flow across the state?

Dane Jasper , CEO, Sonic

, CEO, Sonic Roger Timmerman , Executive Director, UTOPIA FIber

, Executive Director, UTOPIA FIber Lori Adams , Vice President of Broadband Policy & Funding Strategy, Nokia

, Vice President of Broadband Policy & Funding Strategy, Nokia Other panelists have been invited

Panel 4: Net Neutrality and Privacy

While federal net neutrality rules hang in limbo, California has long upheld its own law regarding the equal treatment of data, as well as its state-leading law on internet privacy. With its sights on universal broadband access statewide, how does net neutrality factor into California’s game plan? What has California’s leadership role on net neutrality and privacy had on broadband for California?

Barbara van Schewick , Director, Stanford Law School’s Center for Internet and Society

, Director, Stanford Law School’s Center for Internet and Society Other panelists have been invited

Sarah Lai Stirland (moderator), multimedia journalist

