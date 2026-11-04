Google Will Cut Off Search Access for Students and Schools That Reject AI

November 4, 2026 (AP) – Students using Google software in the classroom will not be allowed to access the company's search engine unless their school system also opts in to using artificial intelligence, the tech giant said Tuesday.

The Mountain View, California, company has been facing pushback from educators, child development experts and parents over the use of its technology in schools, with the backlash heating up since it announced in August that it had turned on its Gemini chatbot for many K-12 students who use Google Classroom.