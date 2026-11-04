Google Will Cut Off Search Access for Students and Schools That Reject AI
The search giant has been facing pushback since it announced in August that it had turned on Gemini for K-12 students
The search giant has been facing pushback since it announced in August that it had turned on Gemini for K-12 students
SpaceX rumors loomed during a Wednesday hearing
A proposed financing model could leave local residents exposed if projected broadband subscriptions fall short
No appointments, new equipment, or bill changes are needed; 5-gig service is now available in select Flight Fiber areas.
Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz, R-Texas, did not advance a Democratic nominee alongside her