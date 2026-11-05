GOP Loses House Communications Panel Chairman Richard Hudson in Shocking Defeat

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Rep. Richard Hudson, Republican of North Carolina, lost his re-election battle and with it his position as Chairman of the House Communications and Technology Subcommittee, a key panel that oversees the FCC and NTIA. Hudson was also Chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, the party organization that raises money for House GOP candidates. He was reportedly the first NRCC Chairman to go down to defeat. Hudson conceded defeat on Nov. 4 while trailing by 6,000 votes, though AP has reportedly not called the race. Hudson lost his Ninth Congressional District seat to Democrat Richard Ojeda, 55, a retired U.S. Army major who served in the West Virginia State Senate and unsuccessfully ran for the House and Senate from West Virginia before moving to North Carolina. He briefly launched a campaign for President in 2020. “Last night, the voters of North Carolina’s 9th District made their choice, and I respect it,” Hudson said in an emailed statement. “I called to congratulate Richard Ojeda on his victory. I wish him well and look forward to working with him to ensure a smooth transition for the people of North Carolina’s Ninth Congressional District.” (More after paywall)