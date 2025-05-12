Sign in Subscribe
Guthrie Wants FCC Spectrum Auction Pipeline to Raise $88 Billion

The House Energy and Commerce Committee is marking up its contribution to a budget package on Tuesday.

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

Photo of House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., and Ranking Member Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., from J. Scott Applewhite/AP

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2024 – A House budget bill needs to find a big pot of revenue, and it looks like Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr will be handed the job.

Under a budget plan unveiled Sunday night, House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., said he wants the FCC to raise $88 billion over the next nine years by auctioning off at least 600 megahertz of spectrum. 

Guthrie’s plan appeared to hand a major political victory for the big mobile carriers – AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile – that want to perpetuate a licensed spectrum regime. Comcast and Charter – which favor an unlicensed spectrum scheme with sharing attributes – likely need to find support for their approach in the Senate. The House Energy and Commerce Committee is set to mark up the draft language on Tuesday.

