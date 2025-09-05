House Panel Keeps FCC Budget Flat in 2026

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2025 – House appropriators voted Wednesday to keep the Federal Communications Commission’s budget flat at $390.2 million for fiscal year 2026.

By a 35-28 vote , the Appropriations Committee advanced the 2026 Financial Services and General Government appropriations bill , which funds the FCC, the Federal Trade Commission, and more than 20 other independent agencies. The measure now heads to the full House.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr had sought $416 million for next year’s budget, but appropriators refused to grant the $26 million increase. The FCC has operated on the same $390.2 million budget since fiscal 2024, effectively a cut when accounting for inflation.

The funding bill carries several policy riders curbing the FCC’s authority.

It would bar the FCC from using funds to enforce its Biden-era 2024 digital discrimination order, already under appeal in the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, where oral arguments were held last year. The bill also prevents the FCC from updating minimum broadband service standards without a full rulemaking process on affordability and consumer choice.

Other provisions suspend certain budget rules for the Universal Service Fund through December 31, 2026, and prohibit the creation of FCC advisory panels on environmental, social or governance issues.

The bill also provides $388.7 million for the FTC’s operating budget, including a $10 million set-aside for child protection programs under the TAKE IT DOWN Act .

Senate appropriators have not yet acted on their version of the fiscal 2026 Financial Services and General Government bill.

Amendment to revive ACP rejected

During Wednesday’s markup , Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Ind., proposed an amendment that would direct the FCC to devise a plan to restore the Affordable Connectivity Program within 180 days

In urging support for his amendment, Mrvan framed the widely-used broadband subsidy as a critical lifeline for vulnerable and rural populations.

“This successful, bipartisan program provided vital access to affordable broadband for seniors, families, veterans, and students,” Mrvan said.

As a result of its expiration in May 2024 “some people don't have access to job opportunities, some veterans [and seniors] don't have access to healthcare, those are real people's lives impacted,” he said.

House Appropriations Financial Services ranking member Steny Hoyer, D-Md., echoed Mrvan’s concerns, noting that three of five Republican officials in his home county had pressed him to protect the program.

“I know [ACP] has overwhelming bipartisan support, perhaps not in this House, but in the country overall,” Hoyer said.

Chairman of the Financial Services Subcommittee, Dave Joyce, R-Ohio, opposed the proposal but offered little explanation, saying: “I appreciate the amendment from my friend. I must oppose it. I'll have to take that conversation offline.”

Mrvan’s amendment ultimately failed on a 27-32 vote.

NTIA funding still in limbo

On a separate track, House appropriators have yet to schedule a full committee markup for the fiscal 2026 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies bill, which funds the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

The relevant House subcommittee advanced the measure on July 15 with a proposed $47 million budget for NTIA, but the full committee postponed its markup before Congress left for the August recess, and the bill has sat dormant since.