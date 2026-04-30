House Passes Farm Bill

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2026 – The House passed legislation Thursday extending until 2031 rural broadband programs overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The farm bill passed by a vote of 224-200 after stalling for a day due to disagreement within the Republican faction over certain pesticide and fuel provisions.

The bill sets funding authority and standards for USDA’s Rural Utilities Service programs, including up to $350 million per year through 2031 for the ReConnect program. The bill includes a provision that specifically forbids USDA from engaging in rate regulation of broadband service.

NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association, representing about 850 independent, family-owned and community-based telecommunications companies, welcomed the passage.

“The legislation authorizes several critical USDA telecommunications programs that have played a pivotal role in helping community-based providers connect rural residents,” said the organization in a statement . “We look forward to working with Congress and USDA to ensure these programs remain strong and effective.”

Support from moderate and rural Democrats proved critical, with 14 Democrats crossing the aisle to support the measure. Three Republicans voted against the bill: Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., and Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo.

The House’s vote marks the farthest a farm bill has advanced in Congress since the last reauthorization was signed into law in 2018. Previous efforts have stalled amid disagreements over climate-smart agriculture programs and nutrition assistance funding.

The legislation now faces odds in the Senate, where lawmakers have yet to introduce the text of their farm bill counterpart. Divisions within the Republican faction leave the bill's path forward uncertain, with Senate Agriculture Chair John Boozman, R-Ark., saying he expects to remove some controversial provisions.

No mention of the farm bill’s broadband provisions were made during Thursday's House floor discussions.