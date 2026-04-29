Congress

Internal Divisions Force House Republicans to Delay Farm Bill Vote

Meanwhile, House appropriators advance spending bill with $88 million for USDA broadband efforts.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

2 min read
Internal Divisions Force House Republicans to Delay Farm Bill Vote
Photo of Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., by J. Scott Applewhite/AP.

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2026 – Efforts to advance a five-year farm bill stalled in the House on Wednesday after a Republican holdout.

After barely passing a procedural measure to bring the bill to the floor, leaders scrapped votes on the legislation and sent it back to the Rules Committee for further amendment, delaying the overdue bill which includes key rural broadband funding and deployment provisions.

Majority Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters the House would instead push for votes on an expiring foreign intelligence surveillance law and budget legislation to fund immigration enforcement, while party leaders work to resolve divisions within the Republican conference on the farm bill. 

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