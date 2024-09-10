House Passes Telecom Security Bills to Counter Foreign Threats

WASHINGTON September 10, 2024 – The U.S. House passed four bills Monday to bolster America's leadership in technology and telecommunications, while safeguarding the nation's communications infrastructure from foreign threats.

Among the key measures was the Securing Global Telecommunications Act, H.R. 4741 , sponsored by Rep. Kathy E. Manning, D-North Carolina.

The bill would require the U.S. government to create a comprehensive strategy to secure global telecom infrastructure. It also calls for disrupting the influence of U.S. foreign advisories over international technology standards bodies.

Manning emphasized the need to counter the rising influence of Russia and China over the International Telecommunication Union, the international body which shapes global technology standards for emerging technologies, like 5G and AI.

"Our adversaries believe they can achieve undue influence over international telecom infrastructure and technical standards. This bill would help stop them," she said during remarks Monday night.

The three other bills passed Monday designed to bolster national security, included: the Foreign Adversary Communications Transparency Act, H.R. 820 ; the Countering CCP Drones Act, H.R. 2864 ; and, the ROUTERS Act, H.R. 7589 .

Among the communications bills the House planned to consider this week, all passed without objection on Monday except for the FUTURE Networks Act, H.R. 1513.

This bill, which still may be considered later this week, would establish a 6G task force within the Federal Communications Commission to ensure the U.S. remains a global leader in next-generation wireless technology development.