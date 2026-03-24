Satellite

Houses Passes Bill to Expand Broadband in Rural Appalachia

The act directs GAO to study satellite broadband use across 13 states.

Kelcie Lee

Kelcie Lee

2 min read
Houses Passes Bill to Expand Broadband in Rural Appalachia
Photo of Rep. Dave Taylor, R-Ohio, from U.S. House Clerk livestream on March 24, 2026.

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2026 – The House passed on Tuesday the Expanding Appalachia’s Broadband Access Act, which seeks to develop satellite broadband service and economic development in rural communities across 13 states. 

Introduced by Rep. Dave Taylor, R-Ohio, H.R.2474 would require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to evaluate whether the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) can incorporate satellite access into its broadband initiatives and infrastructure grant programs. 

With rural Appalachia spanning across 13 states, the bill aims to support businesses by assessing the capacity and cost-effectiveness of satellite broadband. While the ARC has historically prioritized fiber-optic infrastructure for rural Appalachian broadband grants, Taylor noted that the region’s mountainous topography has made expanding fiber difficult and expensive. He said this has limited rural communities from greater economic development and new technology. 

CTA Image

Learn more about the Broadband Community...

Start Your Broadband Journey Here

This decision also reflects growing interest in low-Earth orbit satellite systems which could inform future decisions about how broadband programs allocate funding, especially as technology continues to evolve. 

If the bill became law, the GAO would have one year to complete the study in Appalachia and report its findings to Congress. 

The Computer & Communications Industry Association voiced its support for the act, explaining that it has supported access to affordable high-speed broadband access for more than three decades.

“Low Earth orbit satellites offer a powerful and reliable way to deliver broadband access to rural areas, allowing more people to access information and economic opportunities,” said CCIA Vice President for Federal Affairs Brian McMillan. “We appreciate Congress advancing legislation to help connect more Americans to the digital economy.” 

Post tagged in
Satellite Appalachia GAO Rural Rural Access House Expanding Appalachia’s Broadband Access Act CCIA Ohio Dave Taylor ARC Appalachian Regional Commission LEO Satellite Brian McMillan House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

New York Telecom Group Backs FCC Push to Retire Copper Networks FCC They Came Not to Bury, But to Praise the Telecom Act of 1996 Broadband's Impact Alaska Broadband Office Approves $629 Million in BEAD Awards BEAD NTIA’s Arielle Roth Urges Early Push for U.S. Leadership in 6G NTIA Larger Municipal Networks Outperforming on Upload Speeds: Ookla Infrastructure Without Fines, FCC Rules May Go 'Effectively Unenforced,’ Agency Says AT&T