Houses Passes Bill to Expand Broadband in Rural Appalachia

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2026 – The House passed on Tuesday the Expanding Appalachia’s Broadband Access Act , which seeks to develop satellite broadband service and economic development in rural communities across 13 states.

Introduced by Rep. Dave Taylor, R-Ohio, H.R.2474 would require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to evaluate whether the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) can incorporate satellite access into its broadband initiatives and infrastructure grant programs.

With rural Appalachia spanning across 13 states, the bill aims to support businesses by assessing the capacity and cost-effectiveness of satellite broadband . While the ARC has historically prioritized fiber-optic infrastructure for rural Appalachian broadband grants, Taylor noted that the region’s mountainous topography has made expanding fiber difficult and expensive. He said this has limited rural communities from greater economic development and new technology.

This decision also reflects growing interest in low-Earth orbit satellite systems which could inform future decisions about how broadband programs allocate funding, especially as technology continues to evolve.

If the bill became law, the GAO would have one year to complete the study in Appalachia and report its findings to Congress.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association voiced its support for the act , explaining that it has supported access to affordable high-speed broadband access for more than three decades.

“Low Earth orbit satellites offer a powerful and reliable way to deliver broadband access to rural areas, allowing more people to access information and economic opportunities,” said CCIA Vice President for Federal Affairs Brian McMillan. “We appreciate Congress advancing legislation to help connect more Americans to the digital economy.”