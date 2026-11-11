Chips

How Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Extramarital Affair Could Cause Collateral Damage in Washington

Nvidia produces crucial AI chips that both China and the U.S. covet, and the affair has sparked concerns about national security

Associated Press

Associated Press

5 min read
How Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Extramarital Affair Could Cause Collateral Damage in Washington
Photo of President Donald Trump listening as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, right, speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, Sept. 29, 2026, by Alex Brandon/AP

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2026 (AP) — Extramarital affairs are usually private matters. Jensen Huang’s has global implications.

The 63-year-old is the leading face of the artificial intelligence revolution with his black leather jackets and fluff of grey hair. He runs the company Nvidia, which produces highly coveted computer chips. That's landed him on a late-night-phone-call basis with President Donald Trump, a promoter of the industry.

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