How Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Extramarital Affair Could Cause Collateral Damage in Washington

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2026 (AP) — Extramarital affairs are usually private matters. Jensen Huang’s has global implications.

The 63-year-old is the leading face of the artificial intelligence revolution with his black leather jackets and fluff of grey hair. He runs the company Nvidia, which produces highly coveted computer chips. That's landed him on a late-night-phone-call basis with President Donald Trump, a promoter of the industry.