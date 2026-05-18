HughesNet in Deep Financial Trouble as Subscribers Switch to Starlink

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2026 – HughesNet, a geostationary satellite company, says it's on the brink of going out of business in an increasingly competitive broadband market, citing changing consumer behavior and new technologies as the primary reasons why.

HughesNet’s subscribers have dropped by about 100,000 subscribers a year since Starlink’s launch in 2020, and revenue has dropped substantially in the past year. The SEC filing report on March 13, 2026, says, “We currently do not have the necessary cash on hand, projected future cash flows or committed financing to fund our obligations over the next twelve months.” The company is deeply concerned about how it will remain in business moving forward.

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