Amazon Leo

Amazon LEO Fuels Huge Investment in Florida's Space Coast

The company has invested millions to manufacture low-Earth orbit satellites.

Abby Larkin

2 min read
Amazon LEO Fuels Huge Investment in Florida's Space Coast
Photo of Project Kuiper launch deploying 24 satellites on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, from the company.

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2026 – Amazon is investing hundreds of millions of dollars to develop Amazon Leo, bringing warehouses and jobs to Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Amazon is primarily investing in projects at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to develop Amazon Leo. The satellites are built and tested at a production facility in Washington state. Then, they are shipped to the KSC, the company and the world’s largest satellite processing facility.

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According to Florida Today on May 18, Chris Weber, vice president of Amazon Leo business and product, explained the facilities are structured so the corporation can produce on a massive scale, preparing three dispensers for three different launch vehicles at a time. 

“We have hundreds of satellites coming off the line ready to be deployed,” Weber said. The company purchased additional storage facilities to keep up with the satellite production.

Lynda Weatherman, president and CEO of the Economic Development of Florida's Space Coast, noted that Amazon’s breadth of available jobs and amount of Brevard capital investment over a short time makes the company unique in its economic contributions. 

“As a collective unit, it provides job opportunities from the whole of the skill mix,” Weatherman said. The company's economic investment in the coast is helping individuals with a wide range of skillsets join the workforce.

According to Florida Today, Amazon has invested more than $400 million across Florida's Space Coast, creating more than 440 jobs. More are being planned with 1,000 jobs anticipated to open at the upcoming West Melbourne mega-warehouse and Brevard facilities supporting 2,000 indirect jobs last year.

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Amazon Leo Cape Canaveral Chris Weber Lynda Weatherman Amazon NASA KSC Florida

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