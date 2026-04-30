Inseego Set to Acquire Nokia’s Fixed Wireless Access Business

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2026 — U.S. telecommunications equipment provider Inseego is set to acquire the Finnish company Nokia’s Fixed Wireless Access business at the end of 2026.

The transaction is expected to double Inseego’s revenue, and includes plans for joint launch strategies in 6G and wireless edge networks. Some terms and conditions have yet to be settled.

“This is a transformative step for Inseego,” said Inseego CEO Juho Sarvikas. “It expands our scale, broadens our portfolio, and positions us as a global leader in wireless broadband across consumer and business markets.” The company is based in San Diego, Calif., but has offices worldwide.

The transaction gives Inseego the part of Nokia’s business that sells Consumer Premise Equipment (CPE), such as routers, telephone handsets, and other equipment. According to its website, Inseego specializes in cellular routers, mobile hotspots, and other devices designed to connect to broadband networks.

“Nokia will receive approximately a 7% equity stake in Inseego in the form of common stock and warrants, representing a value of $20 million. At the close of the agreement, Nokia will make an additional $10 million investment in Inseego in the form of common stock and warrants,” Nokia said.

“Inseego is the right strategic partner for this business and for Nokia’s customers,” said Nokia’s Chief Corporate Development Officer Konstanty Owczarek. “The agreement reflects Nokia’s strategic shift to simplify its operational model and focus its portfolio on the infrastructure that powers the AI supercycle and AI-driven transformation of networks.”