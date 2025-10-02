Joshua Edmonds Named to Leadership Role in Public Broadband Push

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2025 – Joshua Edmonds, who led one of the country’s fastest community broadband deployments, is joining the Board of the American Association for Public Broadband.

Edmonds is CEO of Cleveland-based nonprofit provider DigitalC, which has connected more than 6,400 households since launching its network in January 2024. The group combines affordable broadband with digital skills training, workforce development, and place-based engagement.

AAPB Executive Director Gigi Sohn said Edmonds brings “on-the-ground execution, community trust, and a clear vision for closing the digital divide.” She praised his leadership at DigitalC as showing how communities can build affordable, reliable networks.

Before leading DigitalC, Edmonds served as the City of Detroit’s Director of Digital Inclusion and held fellowships at the University of Michigan, the Cleveland Foundation, and the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority.

Under Edmonds’ direction, DigitalC expanded beyond Cleveland. In Detroit, the nonprofit launched a pilot this summer to provide free high-speed internet to more than 450 public housing households, marking its first market outside its home base.

He now extends that city-level experience to the national stage through AAPB.

“Public broadband is about local power, dignity, and opportunity,” Edmonds said. “AAPB gives communities a powerful ally.”

His addition strengthens AAPB’s effort to scale and expand community-owned networks to the national level. The association now represents more than 400 community-owned networks serving 800 communities across 33 states.