Judge Blocks Cable One-MBI Deal After Lender Lawsuit

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2026 – A federal judge has temporarily blocked Cable One’s acquisition of Mega Broadband Investments, owner of regional internet service provider Vyve Broadband.

CoBank ACB, one of Cable One’s lenders, had sued earlier Friday to stop the transaction, which was set to close the same day. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken said in an order hours later he agreed there was enough cause to pause the deal.