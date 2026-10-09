mergers

Judge Blocks Cable One-MBI Deal After Lender Lawsuit

CoBank alleged MBI was worth far less than the $480 million Cable One was set to pay

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

2 min read
Judge Blocks Cable One-MBI Deal After Lender Lawsuit
Photo of the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Courthouse, which houses the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, in 2017 by Mark Lennihan/AP

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2026 – A federal judge has temporarily blocked Cable One’s acquisition of Mega Broadband Investments, owner of regional internet service provider Vyve Broadband.

CoBank ACB, one of Cable One’s lenders, had sued earlier Friday to stop the transaction, which was set to close the same day. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken said in an order hours later he agreed there was enough cause to pause the deal.

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