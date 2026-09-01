Starlink

KeyBanc: Starlink’s Talk of Deep Price Cuts Unlikely to Disrupt Terrestrial Broadband ISPs

The latest developments highlight how quickly the broadband market is evolving

Kate Keith

Kate Keith

2 min read
KeyBanc: Starlink’s Talk of Deep Price Cuts Unlikely to Disrupt Terrestrial Broadband ISPs
Photo of Starlink satellites from a satellite tracker.
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Starlink Keybanc Comcast Charter Brandon Nispel Gwynne Shotwell SpaceX Ookla AT&T T-Mobile

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