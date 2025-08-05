LFA Demands Trade Groups Back Up Accusations Against Local Governments

WASHINGTON, August 5, 2025 – One local franchising authority says it’s had enough with baseless accusations by industry groups.

In a letter filed July 31 with the Federal Communications Commission, the Mt. Hood Cable Regulatory Commission – which represents the city of Portland and Multnomah County–urged the agency to require trade associations to provide actual evidence when accusing local governments of obstructing broadband developments.

“The MHCRC objects to the casual malignment of local governments through the use of a handful of anonymous allegations by industry associations,” said Julia B. DeGraw, Chair and Portland Representative of the MHCRC. “For decades, local governments have endured these vague anecdotes that provide no means of rebuttal.”

The letter referred the FCC to the 1997 guidance from its Local and State Government Advisory Committee, which required that any petition criticizing local or state governments – especially when seeking federal preemption – must be submitted to the government being accused.

“The MHCRC urges the Commission to require filers to include the names of all jurisdictions cited to support the requested relief and to provide notice to all named jurisdictions so that they may provide a response to the Commission,” the letter stated.

MHCRC suggested that reinstating similar requirements would give local governments a fair chance to respond. ​​

“Industry trade associations continue to regularly circulate claims against local governments that are undocumented, unnamed, unsubstantiated and unverified,” the letter concluded.