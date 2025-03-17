Maine Urges Commerce Department to Refine, Not Delay, BEAD Rollout

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2025 – Maine’s broadband agency Thursday called on the Commerce Department to refine, but not delay, the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.

In a letter sent March 11 to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and NTIA’s nominated Administrator Arielle Roth, the Maine Connectivity Authority made clear that while adjustments to the program were welcome, any major overhaul or pause in funding would be counterproductive.

“We believe there are several ways to both accelerate and improve the BEAD program,” the letter, signed by MCA President Andrew Butcher, stated. “By fostering an environment where all types of technologies and solutions are on the table, we can expand a competitive and productive market.”

Rather than embracing a purely tech-neutral approach, MCA’s letter urged policymakers to “invest in the right technology for the right place,” advocating for a broadband strategy tailored to each region’s needs.

“We are very much in favor of trying to find the right technology for the right place, but understanding that’s different for every part of Maine — just like it’s different for every state,” MCA’s new Chief Operating Officer Brian Allenby told Broadband Breakfast.

“States have unique insight into the challenges, and every state is a little bit different in terms of what technology they can deploy where and what kind of economic conditions will support it long term," he said.

Maine has been a leader in integrating multiple broadband technologies. In October 2024, Maine became the first state to offer free Starlink terminals to around 9,000 of its most isolated residents and businesses.

The initiative, which sought to connect 1.5% of the state’s hardest-to-reach locations that currently lack internet access, includes free equipment, shipping, and professional installation. However, recipients must cover the monthly Starlink service fee. The program received has around 300 participants so far, Allenby said.

“Achieving 100% broadband coverage in Maine will require complementary technologies — it won’t all be through wireline,” Allenby previously told Broadband Breakfast, emphasizing that solutions like Starlink play a crucial role in reaching the state's most remote areas.

Maine’s letter underscored that states and territories have spent two years rigorously preparing for BEAD funding, working through planning, mapping, and compliance measures. With these steps completed, most states have now entered the subgrantee selection stage, with Maine’s process drawing 54 applications to address 80% of unserved locations. The average per-location cost was $7,000.

“We have an opportunity to speed deployment of the funds and attract additional program participants,” the letter states. “Simplifying the requirements of the Final Proposal will reduce the time and energy spent at a state level and expedite project deployment.”

The letter also called for reforms to streamline existing program requirements, including simplifying permitting, reducing the letter of credit requirement, and eliminating federal taxation on broadband grants.

Correction: This story has been updated to include a quote from MCA Chief Operating Officer Brian Allenby regarding the state’s approach to broadband deployment and technology selection.