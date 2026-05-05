Maui Becomes Fourth Fully Fiber-Enabled Hawaiian Island

May 5, 2026 – Hawaiian Telcom announced that Maui is now fully fiber-enabled, marking a major milestone in the company’s effort to make Hawaii the first fully fiber-connected state in the nation.

The company said last year it aimed to complete a statewide transition to fiber by 2026. With Maui now complete, it becomes the fourth island to reach full fiber coverage, leaving just one remaining before Hawaii could become the first state entirely connected through fiber-optic infrastructure.

Hawaiian Telcom President Su Shin said that company officials were “working hard to ensure Hawai‘i’s people are not left behind in a world that relies on moving massive amounts of data at top speeds.”