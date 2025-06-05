Meta Signs 20-Year Deal With Constellation Energy

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2025 – Facebook parent Meta has signed a 20-year power purchase agreement with Constellation Energy in Illinois to support its growing need for nuclear energy. Beginning in June 2027, the partnership will provide Meta with 1,121 megawatts of emissions-free nuclear energy from Constellation Energy’s Clinton Clean Energy Center – a significant increase, as one gigawatt can power approximately 1 million homes.

The Clinton Energy Center, located in Clinton, Illinois, was originally set to close in 2017 due to financial hardship but survived on account of the Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act passed in 2016. This act implemented a Zero Emission Credit program, which promised to financially support the plant until mid-2027. However, the deal with Meta is expected to revitalize the energy center, securing a more stable future.

Meta has decided to preserve an already existing energy plant, rather than add more plants, hoping that the preservation will “avoid the disruption that has occurred when other nuclear units have retired prematurely.”